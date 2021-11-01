Israeli startups raised record $3b in October

Israeli startups raised a record $3 billion in October 2021, according to press releases from the companies. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. Israeli privately held tech companies have raised over $2 billion in seven of the past eight months but this is the first time that the amount has reached $3 billion, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Israeli tech companies have raised $17.8 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to IVC-Meitar. October's figure takes the amount raised to $20.8 billion, more than double last year's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

In October, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by international payments solutions company Deel, which raised $425 million and cybersecurity company Orca, which raised $340 million. Cybersecurity company Wiz raised $250 million, drug discovery Immunai raised $215 million, cybersecurity company Cato Networks raised $200 million, and retail logistics company Fabric also raised $200 million.

Other major financing rounds were completed by machine health company Augury, which raised $180 million, HR management Hibob, which raised $150 million and AI chip company Hailo, which raised $136 million. Data analytics company Neuroblade raised $83 million and service intelligence platform raised $70 million.