Israeli expert panel recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11

Israel's Ministry of Health announced that its expert panel recommended starting a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged from five to 11, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry added that its director general Nachman Ash will examine the recommendation and announce his decision to the public.

Boaz Lev, the chairman of the ministry's vaccination advisory committee and pandemic response team, announced their recommendation at a press conference broadcast live.

Lev said that 73 out of 75 team and committee experts voted in favor of vaccinating the children. Regarding the question of whether to "recommend" children vaccination or just "allow" it, 68 voted in favor of the first option.

Lev noted that the shipments of vaccine doses for children are expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days.