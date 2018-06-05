Maduro confirms Venezuela exiting from OAS

5 June 2018 08:33 (UTC+04:00)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the ongoing session of General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) would become the last one for the country, as Caracas was withdrawing from the organization, Sputnik reported.

"This is the last OAS General Assembly where the Venezuelan foreign minister participates, we criticize the OAS and we withdraw," Maduro was quoted as saying by the Globovision channel.

Maduro noted that the US government launched a campaign against Venezuela within the OAS.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo urged the OAS members to increase pressure on the government of Venezuela and to impose additional sanctions. He added that suspending Venezuela from the organization would send a powerful message to Venezuelan leader.

Caracas announced its intention to exit the OAS last April, but the official procedure takes two years.

