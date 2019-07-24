Portugal will listen to new UK government, priority is to avoid hard Brexit

24 July 2019 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Portugal will listen carefully to Britain’s new government under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but the priority is to avoid a no deal Brexit, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Wednesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We will listen carefully to what the new British government has to say,” Santos Silva told journalists. “But our objective is to avoid a disorderly exit (of Britain from the European Union.)”

Johnson will take office on Wednesday after winning a leadership contest in his party.

