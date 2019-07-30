Austria to continue trade with Iran under sanctions: Embassy official

A senior Austrian embassy official says Vienna will continue its trade ties with Tehran despite of the unilateral US sanctions, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The US extraterritorial sanctions on Iran don’t affect Austria legally, but they have consequences, said Austrian Embassy in Iran Commercial Councilor Christoph Grabmayr on Sunday during a meeting with economic operators at Semnan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (SCCIMA).

“However, Austria is ready for exchange of view in various economic fields with Iran and it will continue its relations under the sanctions,” he added.

Grabmayr mentioned that Austrian companies need to wear “iron shoes” to enter the Iranian market that is very special for them.

The Austrian official stressed the need for detailed plans to bypass sanctions, saying general plans won’t work under such conditions.

Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Scholz said the European country is implementing a water and sewage project in the northern Semnan Province.

He also noted that direct flights between Tehran and Vienna will continue although the US is pressuring Austria against the air services.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Austria last year in a bid to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

