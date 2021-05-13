Brazil sees nearly 2,500 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 2,494 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 428,034, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that tests detected 76,692 new cases, raising the national count to 15,359,397.

Brazil, which has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India, is seeing a second wave of the virus.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 204 per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence rate of 7,309 per 100,000.

According to media reports, as of Monday, Brazil had vaccinated 54.8 million people against COVID-19 with 36.5 million, or 17.24 percent of the population, having received the first dose and 18.3 million, or 8.68 percent, both doses.