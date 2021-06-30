Brazil reports 1,893 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil registered 1,893 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 515,985, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 64,903 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,513,305, the ministry said.
More than 96.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and 25.3 million people have received two jabs, it added.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
