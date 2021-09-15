Proposed FTA between India, UK to unlock extraordinary business opportunities: Piyush Goyal

India and UK aim to launch negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) by November 1 this year. The two sides look for an Interim agreement by March 22 and later a comprehensive agreement.

The matter came up during the discussions held between Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Secretary of State Elizabeth Truss on FTA and other trade matters.

A Commerce Ministry release said proposed FTA between India and United Kingdom is expected to unlock extraordinary business opportunities and generate jobs.

Both sides have renewed their commitment to boosting trade in a manner that benefits all.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said there is tremendous interest in the business community in both countries India and UK about the FTA.