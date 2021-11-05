Bharat Biotech's Covaxin set to go global after WHO gives it a booster

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, Covaxin, received the much-awaited Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, bringing relief to students, business travelers, and all those who intend to travel abroad.

The WHO decided to grant the EUL after a risk-benefit assessment of Covaxin for global use. The WHO said in a tweet: “WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of Covid-19.”

“This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO's assistant-director general for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

This makes Covaxin the sixth vaccine to receive EUL after the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson-Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm vaccines.