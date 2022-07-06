India's Health Minister hails vaccine drive as over 90 per cent of Indian adults fully jabbed

India on Monday achieved the major milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 with 90 per cent of the adult population have been administered with both doses of vaccines in the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet hailed the feat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas" and said, “We will win the battle against the pandemic together," Trend reports citing News18.

“What an extraordinary feat! With PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90% of its adult population. Way to go! We will win the battle against the pandemic together!" he said in a tweet.

India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the bulletin by the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day. The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said. It further said, 197.98 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions.