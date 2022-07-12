India, Comoros resolve to advance bilateral ties

Ambassador of India to Comoros and Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, paid a visit to Comoros President Azali Assoumani at the Moheli Island on Friday, Trend reports citing The Print.

The meeting followed a discussion on the strengthening of India-Comoros bilateral ties during the past three years and they agreed to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Kumar attended the 47th Independence Day celebrations of Comoros on Wednesday in Moroni and he called on Minister of Energy Mr Ali Ibouroi and they reviewed the ongoing cooperation in the field of energy generation in Comoros.

On Friday, Ambassador Kumar paid a visit to Mr Moctar Hamdani, Tourism and Handicrafts minister of Comoros, and Afretane Yssoufa, Road Transport minister of Comoros. The meeting followed a discussion on strengthening the bilateral ties in the sector of tourism and infrastructure development.

Kumar discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sector of posts and telecommunications between the two countries on the same day in a meeting with Mr Kalmaldini Souef, Minister of Post and Telecommunications of Comoros.

Ambassador Kumar also met Mr Daniel Ali Bandar, the Secretary-General of the Government of Comoros, on Saturday and they talked about the ways to advance India-Comoros bilateral ties.

Comoros is a strategically located island in the Indian Ocean. India established diplomatic relations with Comoros in 1976 and the relations between India and Comoros have been cordial and friendly. India does not have a resident Mission in Moroni and Mission in Madagascar is concurrently accredited to Comoros.

The bilateral relations between the two countries have gained fresh momentum after the successful visit of the Vice-President of India to Moroni from 10-12 October 2019 when six new MoUs for cooperation between the two countries were signed and announcements for grants and a Line of Credit (LoC) of USD 20 million was made by the Indian side.