Rosatom: Construction work at El Dabaa NPP in Egypt may start in 2020

28 March 2018 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Construction work at the Egypt’s El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) can provisionally start in 2020, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

If we proceed from the schedule initiated by presidents [of Russia and Egypt] on December 11, this will provisionally take place in 2020," Likhachev said.

Onsite preparatory work has already been underway, the top manager added.

Acts on entry of the El Dabaa NPP construction projects into effect were signed on December 11, 2017 in Cairo in presence of presidents of Russia and Egypt.

The two countries signed an inter-governmental agreement to construct the first nuclear power plant in El Dabaa in November 2015. The facility consisting of four power units with 1,200 MW capacity each, will be built near the city of El Alamein on Egypt’s northern coast, 3.5 kilometers away from the Mediterranean Sea. The launch of the first unit is expected in 2024. The total cost of the project is estimated at $30 bln.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
OPEC to stick to supply curbs despite oil rally to $71
Oil&Gas 17:55
Akkuyu nuclear power plant stake sale deal to be completed in 2019
Turkey 17:40
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Russian embassy in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 16:56
Montenegro to expel Russian diplomat, withdraw consent to honorary consul’s work
Europe 16:14
Expelling diplomats: Russia can respond tougher than expected
Commentary 14:08
OPEC seeks 'very long-term' cooperation with other oil exporters
Economy news 13:58
Russia says Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing crucial for settling North Korean crisis
Russia 13:56
Kremlin: Possible meeting of Putin, Kim Jong-un not on agenda yet
Russia 13:50
Talks between Lavrov, UN envoy for Syria to be held in Moscow on March 29
Russia 12:23
Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects of bilateral co-op
Kyrgyzstan 10:26
Number of injured in Kemerovo shopping mall fire grows to 76
Russia 10:04
Russian State Duma names mission head for Azerbaijan's presidential election
Politics 27 March 21:46
Afghanistan's FM urges US, Russia not to turn country into confrontation place
Uzbekistan 27 March 19:59
Uzbekistan to participate in construction of water power plant in Kyrgyzstan
Economy news 27 March 19:52
Turkish, Russian presidents mull situation in Syria
Turkey 27 March 19:08
Saudi Crown Prince: OPEC, Russia consider 10-20 year oil cooperation
Arab World 27 March 18:00
Senior minister indicates Israel unlikely to expel Russian diplomats
Russia 27 March 17:53
Middle Eastern Fukushima waiting in the wings
Commentary 27 March 14:40