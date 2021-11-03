Putin plans no contacts on OPEC+ issue so far - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no domestic or foreign contacts on the OPEC+ issue so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak deals with those questions, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"At the current moment — no. You know that Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak who supervises this area of work, is in constant touch with his OPEC+ colleagues," Peskov said when asked whether Putin plans any telephone talks with OPEC+ colleagues or domestic meetings on the same issue amid the current situation on energy markets.

Meanwhile, Novak is in constant touch with the president, the spokesman added.