Austria lifts restrictions on air travel with Russia from November 9
Austria is going to lift the restrictions on air traffic with Russia from November 9 in response to Moscow’s step, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology Magnus Brunner said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Brunner noted that last year's COVID-19 restrictions demonstrated the need for maintaining air travel during these challenging times. "Thus, I would like to thank the Russian Ministry of Transport for the effective cooperation," the Austrian official stated.
"On November 9, all restrictions on flights between Austria and Russia from the Russian side will be lifted. Austria is also lifting the relevant restrictions," Brunner said.
