Russia records 5,252 daily COVID cases, a new low since July 19

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,252 over the past day to 21,434,758, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, the number of daily cases has been the lowest since July 19, when 4,200 cases were registered. A day earlier, 5,781 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,485 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 202.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in seven regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 491 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 485 over the past day versus 579 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,231,352, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 426 over the past day versus 398 a day earlier, reaching 1,786,266.