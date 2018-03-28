US deputy assistant secretary of state to visit Turkey, Iraq

28 March 2018 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Tina Kaidanow, US principal deputy assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, will visit Turkey and Iraq, the Turkish media reported March 28 citing diplomatic sources.

Kaidanow will visit Ankara on March 28, and after that, she will visit Baghdad.

As part of her visit to Ankara, she is expected to discuss the situation in Syria, regional security, as well as the Operation Olive Branch.

On March 27, the Turkish Armed Forces liberated the Syrian city of Tell Rifaat from terrorists as part of the Operation Olive Branch.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists on March 18.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

