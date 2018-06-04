Pompeo to hold talks with Turkish FM

4 June 2018 07:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold talks in Washington with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday

The main issue of talks will be the coordination of the road map for cooperation in Syrian Manbiju. Bilateral relations, other regional and international issues of mutual interest will be discussed as well.

Cavushoglu will also meet in Washington with representatives of Turkish and Muslim communities in the US, American business circles, think tanks and press.

Azernews Newspaper
