FM: Azerbaijan to cancel visa regime for Turkish citizens

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan will cancel the visa regime for Turkish citizens, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on July 25.

“The visa regime will be cancelled from September 1, 2019,” he added.

He stressed that the visa regime will be canceled for Turkish citizens who intend to visit Azerbaijan for up to 30 days.

"The Turkish Foreign Ministry thanks the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for the abolition of the visa regime for Turkish citizens," Cavusoglu added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news