Turkish minister: TANAP - 'Energy Silk Route'

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is ‘Energy Silk Route’, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Denmez said on Twitter, Trend reports on June 20.

"TANAP, which overcame the mountains, rivers and bays, today connects with Europe," the minister noted.

He also pointed out that TANAP, which turned Turkey into an energy hub, is a clear example of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

On 30 November 2019, the opening ceremony of the TANAP’s second section (Phase 1) took place in Ipsala, Edirne, Turkey.

Here, on the Turkish-Greek border TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas will be exported from Azerbaijan to European countries.

TANAP’s Phase 0 was launched on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

