39 dead in Izmir as magnitude 6.6 quake shakes Turkey’s west coast

39 people were killed and at least 885 injured when a magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir on the Turkish Aegean on Oct. 30, the Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) said on Oct. 31, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

It said one of the fatalities was a result of drowning.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 343 people are receiving treatment,

He also said 642 were discharged from hospitals, having completed treatment.

At least 389 aftershocks, with 33 more powerful than magnitude-4.0, were recorded, according to AFAD.

At least 103 people were pulled out alive from the debris.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in nine buildings in Izmir - Turkey’s third-largest city by population - while work continues in eight others, said Kurum, adding damage assessment continues.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 2.51 p.m. local time (1151GMT) at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (10 miles).

The agency said another earthquake, magnitude-5.1, hit the Aegean Sea, 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) off the Kuşadası district of Turkey's Aydın province.

AFAD said another earthquake, magnitude-5.0, hit the Aegean Sea at 08.21 a.m. local time (0521GMT), 17.26 kilometers (10.72 miles) off Seferihisar.