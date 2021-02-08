Turkey reports 6,670 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday confirmed 6,670 new COVID-19 cases, including 623 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,531,456, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 112 to 26,797, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,440,706 after 8,201 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129,715 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 30,616,406.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 2,612,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.