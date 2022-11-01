Türkiye urges Russia to reconsider grain deal decision

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that it was crucial for the grain deal to continue and urged him to reconsider the decision, as Moscow announced it was stopping the passage of ships through the Black Sea on Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Continuing the grain initiative, which makes a great contribution to alleviating the global food crisis and shows that all problems can be solved through cooperation and dialogue, carries great importance, Akar Akar told Shoigu over the phone, the Defense Ministry said.

"Russia's decision to suspend the grain shipment initiative, which is a purely humanitarian activity that should be separated from conflict conditions, should be reconsidered," Akar told Shoigu.