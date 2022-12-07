Ankara 'will do what is necessary' amid Greek violations in Aegean

Calling on Greece to abide by international law, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on Tuesday warned that otherwise Ankara "will do what is necessary," Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in the capital Ankara, Cavushoglu said: "Either Greece takes a step back and abides by agreements, or we will do what is necessary" referring to Greece's recent military drill on Aegean islands.

Also, criticizing Greece for militarizing Aegean islands close to the Turkish coastline that was demilitarized under longstanding treaties, the top diplomat said: "If Athens doesn't want peace, Ankara will do whatever is necessary."

Urging Greece to stop the illegal arming of Aegean islands with non-military status and to act in line with international agreements, he said: "Greece continues its provocations. We cannot remain silent."

Recently, Greece carried out a military drill on the Aegean island of Rhodes, just 84 kilometers (52 miles) from the Turkish coastal town of Fethiye in the Mugla province. Turkish officials insist the deployment of soldiers or weapons on some islands close to its coast violates their nonmilitary status according to international law.

Cavushoglu said continued violation of the treaties would open their sovereignty up to debate and force Türkiye to defend its rights.

“We will continue to take the necessary steps both legally within an international organization, especially the United Nations, and on the field,” the minister said.

Cavushoglu said: “Greece should not forget this. Those who sow the wind reap the storm. If you do not want peace, we will do what is necessary.”