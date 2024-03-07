US to build port in Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid by sea

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
US Materials 7 March 2024 22:03 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The US administration has decided to create a port in the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by sea through Cyprus, a senior representative of the American administration said at a special online briefing for journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that today US President Joe Biden will announce in his address that he has assigned the US military an urgent mission to create a port in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners.

“The first deliveries will be made through Cyprus with the support of the US military and a coalition of partners and allies,” he said.

