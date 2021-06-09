Date of next court session on case of Armenian militants who tortured Azerbaijani POWs disclosed (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 10:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

A trial on the criminal case against the Armenian militants Ludwig Mkrtichyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war tortured Azerbaijani prisoners of war and committed other crimes were held in the Yasamal District Court in Baku, Trend reports on June 9.

The trial was chaired by a judge of the Baku Military Court Elbey Allahverdiyev.

During the trial, the defendants' lawyers filed a petition, asking to allow the accused to sit near the lawyers. The petition was granted.

The prosecutor announced the indictment during the trial. In accordance with the indictment, Ludvik Mkrtchyan tortured Azerbaijani prisoners of war during the first Karabakh war.

The next court session is scheduled for June 16.