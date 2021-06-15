EU, US promoting confidence building measures in Armenia and Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
The EU and US are promoting confidence building measures in Armenia and Azerbaijan, Charles Michel, President of the European Council said, Trend reports citing Michel's Twitter.
Michel noted that the US and EU make a difference for peace.
"We work together to resolve regional conflicts. Together we were able to tackle global and regional security issues," he wrote.
He added that Armenia and Azerbaijan relations is among the examples where the US and EU come together to lead.
