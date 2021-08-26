Azerbaijani serviceman allegedly crossed to territory controlled by Russian peacekeepers - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

A soldier of the extra-term active military service of the Azerbaijani army, Private Jamil Babayev voluntarily left the psychiatric department of the Ganja hospital, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend on Aug.26.

According to the ministry, a criminal case has been opened against Babayev, and an investigation is underway.

"Allegedly our soldier crossed into the territory under the control of the Russian peacekeepers," added the ministry.