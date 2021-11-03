Joint effort needed to combat COVID-19 pandemic - Kerry Kennedy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
A joint effort is needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
President of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights, Kerry Kennedy, said this on Wednesday during the presentation of two books about Nizami Ganjavi, published in a foreign language within the framework of the Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.
