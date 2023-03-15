OIC calls for awareness-raising campaigns in Europe to promote accurate understanding of Islam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Europe needs to be educated about Islam, as only education can help fight intolerance and promote respect, Permanent Observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the EU, Ambassador Ismat Jahan said during a panel discussion at the conference "Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges", Trend reports.

"The UN resolution adopted in 2022 by public voting was designed to promote mutual understanding, respect, and tolerance. Its main objective was to advocate for awareness of Islam in particular, and Muslims in total," the ambassador said.

As Jahan noted, Islamophobia is a global phenomenon that is not limited to Western countries. Anti-Muslim sentiment also exists in the East, for example in India.

The ambassador added that, as a result of Islamophobia, Muslims in European countries are excluded from the main areas of life, such as education.

The official also criticized the Western view that Muslim women need to be liberated from their religion, culture, or way of life.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum will organize an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, which will bring together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, will feature discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.

The date of March 15 was proposed to be declared the International Day against Islamophobia at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey (Republic of Niger), held on November 27-28, 2020. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as the International Day against Islamophobia.