Western Azerbaijan Community calls on international organizations to put pressure on Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on international organizations to put pressure on Armenia to restore and protect Azerbaijani monuments, Trend reports.

"Footage has been circulated on social networks in which a blogger captured the ruins of an Azerbaijani mosque in the Tepebashi quarter of Yerevan. From these images it becomes clear that the mosque has now been turned into a place for consuming alcoholic beverages. This is an open provocation. The deliberate destruction of Azerbaijani cultural monuments by the Armenian side, the erasure of cultural traces of the Azerbaijani people on the territory of today's Armenia is a gross violation of international law, including the 1954 Hague Convention and relevant UNESCO decisions. These actions by Armenia create a serious obstacle to achieving peace in the region.

Strongly protesting the destruction of the Tepebashi Mosque, which is a cultural heritage site, we call on UNESCO and other international organizations to take urgent steps, including putting pressure on Armenia to restore and protect the mosque and other destroyed Azerbaijani monuments.

We demand that the Armenian government immediately fulfill its obligations to restore and protect all destroyed cultural monuments belonging to the Azerbaijani people,” the statement said.