Bakcell provides support to residents of regions suffered from natural disasters (PHOTO)

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has implemented has arranged certain activities, aimed at providing support to residents of Goychay and Zagatala regions, suffered from natural disasters.

In connection with a heavy flood in Goychay region and an earthquake in Zagatala region, which took place earlier this month, Bakcell has provided the company’s subscribers, residing in the said areas with 150 free minutes for calls to all directions within the country. The validity period of free minutes is 15 days.

Moreover, within the frames of activities aimed at supporting the residents of regions affected by the natural disaster, Bakcell representatives have visited the Zagatala region to congratulate the local population with the upcoming Ramadan holiday, and hand out holiday treats to economically disadvantaged and low-income families.

Well-known for its large-scale corporate social responsibility program, Bakcell puts a great emphasis on projects aimed at social protection of the population. Bakcell implements and supports CSR projects and charity initiatives in order to help improve the social welfare of the people.

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 3G and 4G mobile internet.

With more than 6500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

After proving itself to provide the best 3G mobile internet service in the country, Bakcell has announced the commercial launch of 4G LTE services on 5th of May 2015. 4G ensures a significant increase of mobile internet speed and is especially useful for those users who wish to stay mobile at all times, having an access to high-speed mobile internet at all locations. Currently, in addition to Baku and Absheron peninsula, residents of Ganja, Quba, Qusar, Khachmaz, Shabran and Siyazan regions are able to benefit from the high-speed 4G internet of Bakcell. In the year 2018, Bakcell continues to expand its LTE network to other regions of Azerbaijan. Bakcell became the first mobile operator in the country to launch 4G service in Baku subway. In the year 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking. According to tests, implemented in August 2017, Bakcell has the best score overall network experience in Azerbaijan and the best mobile internet network “in test” in Baku and other big cities.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

