Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B

25 June 2018 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceeded $4 billion, and there are more than 759 companies from Russia operating in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Speaker of the State Duma (lower house) of Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin in Baku, the Parlamentskaya Gazeta newspaper reported.

“This is while Azerbaijani investments in Russia’s economy amounted to more than $1 billion,” he said.

Trade turnover between the two countries also significantly increased, he noted, adding that this figure amounted to $2.6 billion in 2017, which is 34.43 percent more than in 2016.

Azernews Newspaper
