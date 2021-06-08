Court rejects petition of Lebanese citizen accused of terrorist activities against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
Trend:
The court has rejected the petition of a Lebanese citizen accused of terrorist activity against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
