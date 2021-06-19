Demand for diesel-powered cars growing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Demand for diesel cars has increased in Azerbaijan over recent months, a local expert Vagif Huseynov told Trend.

According to the expert, at present, the Azerbaijani car market offers mainly diesel vehicles with mechanical transmission.

"After the last increase in gasoline prices in the country, buyers are more interested in cars running on diesel fuel. It is cheaper than gasoline, and cars with a manual transmission are more economical. The average cost of these cars on the market was 11,000-12,000 manat ($6,400-$7,000). But their prices increased by 20 percent - up to 12,000-13,000 ($7,000-$7,600) manat.

“The rise in price is due to a number of factors. For example, before the coronavirus pandemic, the owner himself delivered the car to Azerbaijan from abroad, and travel costs were 500-600 euro. Also, cars were delivered directly to customs. Now the cars are only delivered by trucks, and the costs have increased to 1,800-2,000 euro. At the same time, there is a low demand for expensive cars on the market,” Huseynov said.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 19)