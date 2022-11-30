Karabakh's reconstruction to create opportunities for future generations in Azerbaijan – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The reconstruction of liberated Karabakh will create opportunities for future generations in Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said at the presentation of the exclusive edition of "Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2022-2023" on November 30, Trend reports.

"The establishment of Karabakh's infrastructure will result in the creation of new jobs, however, Azerbaijan will need skilled personnel and investments for large-scale projects," Horlemann noted.

Speaking of the significance of the Middle Corridor, the ambassador stressed that it would open doors for the countries of the South Caucasus, in particular Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has to make the most of this opportunity by improving infrastructure, as well as offering investors good conditions. This will allow using the country's potential as a transport hub," Horlemann added.