BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He will participate in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

At the meeting, Dönmez is likely to share the latest information on Türkiye's achievements in the field of energy trade.

The 9th Ministerial Meetingof the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will take place in Baku on February 9.