Azerbaijani CBA, Kyrgyzstan's National Bank ink memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with the delegation led by Kubanichbek Bokontayev, Governor of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic. After addressing shared interests, we signed an MoU that will greatly expand our institutions' cooperation," he added.

To note, over 10 documents spanning energy, education, healthcare, migration, and more were signed after Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov visited Azerbaijan on April 24–25.

