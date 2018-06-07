OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on June 8, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message on June 7.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Terter district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Ognyen Yovic and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Azerbaijani territories, occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Mikhail Olaru and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

