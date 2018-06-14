Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times

14 June 2018 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 82 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 14.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Armenian President's visit to Kelbajar aggravates existing situation - Foreign Ministry
Politics 10:03
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:32
TANAP - unique transformation of bilateral into multilateral co-op - newspaper
Politics 09:30
US State Dept: Southern Gas Corridor to enhance resilience of Europe's energy markets (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade can grow by several times (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 22:16
Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position on Karabakh conflict: envoy (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June 21:54
Azerbaijan’s pomegranate producer entering Australian market
Economy news 13 June 20:45
ACRA: TANAP to strengthen Azerbaijan's economic growth indicators (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 20:45
Border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Russia a long process: MFA
Politics 13 June 20:29
Azerbaijan says forecast on state budget's customs revenues may decrease
Economy news 13 June 20:22
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Top official: Azerbaijan reserves sovereign right to liberate its lands in other ways (PHOTO)
Politics 13 June 18:12
Donald Trump congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr
Politics 13 June 18:11
Gold price down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13 June 17:42
Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:57
Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units carry out live-fire training drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 13 June 16:51
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:02
Azerbaijani PM participating in BIE General Assembly Session in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 13 June 15:59