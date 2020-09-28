Ukrainian MP: Policy of Armenian authorities don't bring peace in region closer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

The policy of the Armenian authorities doesn’t bring peace in the region and doesn’t contribute to the elimination of the status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Kreidenko told Trend.

“Armenia strives to artificially change the ethnic composition of the population in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan. Such a policy of the Armenian authorities, no doubt, does not bring the establishment of peace in the region closer and does not contribute to the elimination of the status quo,” Kreidenko said.

Commenting on the information about the presence of the Armenian ASALA terrorist organization in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Kreidenko stressed that this raises very serious concerns.

“The situation also shows that the government of Armenia, in the name of strengthening control over the occupied Azerbaijani territories, doesn’t even shy from using services of terrorist organizations. The current situation clearly indicates that Armenia doesn’t intend to stop the escalation of the conflict in the region in the near future and take at least some steps for a peaceful settlement,” he stressed.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

