President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Yevlakh district

4 June 2018 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to build the Mingachevir-station Mingachevir-Bahramtepe (36 kilometers)-Goyunbinesi-Hajimahmudlu-Nurallar-Garamanli-Nemirli highway in the Yevlakh district.

Under the decree, 3 million manats will be allocated from the funds provided for construction and reconstruction of highways in the 2018 state budget to the State Agency of Highways to build the Mingachevir-station Mingachevir-Bahramtepe (36 kilometers)-Goyunbinesi-Hajimahmudlu-Nurallar-Garamanli-Nemirli highway, which connects five settlements with a population of 2,000 people.

The Finance Ministry is instructed to provide financing in the amount indicated in the order, while the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked to resolve issues arising from the order.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Southern Gas Corridor to boost trade between Azerbaijan, European countries: Peter Tase
Oil&Gas 17:29
Populism is magic word of Pashinyan's initiatives: Strategic Outlook expert
Commentary 17:07
Statements by some US congressmen against Azerbaijan are foolish attempts to distort country’s economic development – Peter Tase
Politics 16:32
Azerbaijan Press Council: Russian Foreign Ministry denies truth that everyone saw
Politics 16:18
Assets of Azerbaijan’s banking sector decrease
Economy news 16:14
Property of five Azerbaijani banks being auctioned
Business 15:49
EBRD portfolio in Azerbaijan expands
Economy news 15:45
Azerbaijani Airlines launches direct flight from Baku to Tashkent
Business 14:38
Azerbaijan eyes to reduce import of glass containers
Economy news 14:25
Norm Masters Club successfully moves towards its goals
Society 14:10
Pertamina invites SOCAR to participate in explorations in Indonesia
Oil&Gas 13:43
Azercell opens Exclusive Shop in Salyan (PHOTO)
ICT 13:12
Azerbaijani defense minister to take part in meeting of CIS Council of Ministers
Politics 12:16
New appointments in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor, Social Protection of Population
Society 11:52
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Iran have strong political will for rapid development of ties (PHOTO)
Politics 11:08
SGC to bring new breath to European gas market
Oil&Gas 10:56
Price of palladium up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:13
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59