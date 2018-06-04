President Aliyev approves Law on Free Economic Zone of Alat

4 June 2018 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed a decree on implementation of the Law on Free Economic Zone of Alat.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed within three months to develop proposals on bringing the laws and acts of the President of Azerbaijan in line with the Law on Free Economic Zone of Alat and submit it to the head of state; in a three-month period to ensure bringing the regulatory and legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers in line with this law and inform the President of Azerbaijan; to control bringing of normative legal acts of the central executive authorities into conformity with the law and within five months inform the head of state; to resolve other issues arising from this law.

The Azerbaijani Justice Ministry was instructed to ensure that the regulatory and legal acts of the central executive authorities and normative acts are brought in line with the Law on the Free Economic Zone of Alat, and inform the Cabinet of Ministers.

