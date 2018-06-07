Hajiyev: Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh under captivity of mafia structure (UPDATE)

7 June 2018 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Recent processes once again demonstrate that the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region is under the captivity of a mafia structure, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on June 7.

Hajiyev commented on the recent statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who addressing the Armenian Parliament on June 7, claimed that the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be effective without participation of the separatist regime.

"Baku considers such statements by the Armenian leadership as a non-constructive step aimed at undermining the negotiation process on the conflict settlement and keeping the occupation status quo," Hajiyev said.

Presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and continuation of the occupation define direct international legal responsibility of Armenia as a party to the conflict, according to Hajiyev.

"If the Armenian leadership is concerned that 'the agreements reached remain on paper', they should comply with requirements of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which demand the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying troops from the Azerbaijani territories," he said.

Hajiyev further reminded the new Armenian leadership that the civil status of the Armenian community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region has not changed.

"Together with the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh they still are citizens of Azerbaijan. The recent processes taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh have once again demonstrated that the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is totally in captivity and exploited by an organized criminal group," Hajiyev said.

Story still developing

