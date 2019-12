BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a highway tunnel in Pirshaghi settlement.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov informed the president of the conducted work.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the tunnel.

