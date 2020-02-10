Montenegrin MP: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan held at highest level (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The early parliamentary elections were held at the highest level in Azerbaijan, Member of the Montenegrin Parliament Predrag Sekulic said at a press conference following the elections, Trend reports.

"Yesterday was a wonderful day, both in terms of the realization of the democratic rights of citizens and for the further democratic future of Azerbaijan," Sekulic said.

The Montenegrin MP added that during the elections, he visited approximately 16 polling stations both in Baku and in regions of the country.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.