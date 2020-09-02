Azerbaijan's MFA reacts to article published by Russia's 'Nezavisimaya Gazeta'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

Trend:

Unfounded and absolutely untrue information, not based on facts and reliable sources, against Azerbaijan, is once again being spread, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting an article from Russia’s 'Nezavisimaya Gazeta' newspaper, Trend reports on September 2.

“The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan regards this as a smear slanderous campaign against our country,” the spokesperson noted.