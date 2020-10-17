Absence of diplomatic pressure on Armenia induces it to commit new crimes, says assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

The absence of political and diplomatic pressure on Armenia, the absence of condemnation of the actions of this country induce it to commit new crimes, Assistant to Azerbaijan's President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the statement during a press briefing held in Ganja.

He noted that the purpose of organizing the visit of diplomats to Ganja is to familiarize them on the spot with the war crimes committed by Armenia against the residents of Ganja, and entire Azerbaijani people. The real facts are that the Armenian armed forces are attacking Azerbaijani cities from military units and from missile and artillery bases located on the territory of Armenia, he said.

"Starting October 4, missile attacks on Ganja began, as a result of which there are dead and wounded among civilians. A week ago, a similar insidious attack was made, the densely populated area of ​​Ganja was hit using a SCUD ballistic missile. The next such attack took place the night on Oct. 17. Civilian objects and houses were destroyed. The biggest tragedy is the death of civilians, including children. There are no military bases in these territories. Armenia attacked only civilians. According to international law, these actions of Armenia are a war crime, terror against the civilian population. This is one more ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Azerbaijani people held by Armenia after the Khojaly tragedy of 1992. We call on the international community to strongly condemn these actions. If there is a crime, then there must be punishment. This must be ensured in interstate relations. Note with regret that justice of international law in relation to the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan has not been ensured to this day," he said.