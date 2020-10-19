Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments meet in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

Trend:

Chairperson (Speaker) of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by her Turkish counterpart Mustafa Shentop on Oct.19, Trend reports.

First, a one-on-one meeting was held between Gafarova and the Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Shentop.

Later, the meeting continued with the participation of the two delegations.