By publishing fake news, Armenian side trying to confuse Azerbaijani citizens - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

The Armenian side, defeated on the battlefield by the Azerbaijani troops, created fake pages on social networks and other digital platforms, including websites, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend on Nov. 9.

“Armenia published their false information about the situation at the front, in particular, about the military-political and operational situation, military equipment and its movement, as well as about weapons,” the statement said.

“The Armenians are trying to mislead our citizens,” the statement said. “These attempts of hiding the success of the Azerbaijani troops from the Armenian population, causing concern among our citizens are immediately prevented. Another provocation of the Armenian side was the creation of a fake site "hamimiz.com".”

“The names of servicemen who allegedly became martyrs and missing, as well as civilians, including women, were published in this fake resource,” the statement said. “Thus, it was revealed that the website serves the interests of the Armenian troops and is intended to cause alarm among our population.”

The Prosecutor General's Office calls on everyone to understand civil responsibility, be vigilant, and not to believe provocative information from such fake websites and other media outlets.

It also asks citizens to report about such websites to law enforcement agencies.

The General Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into this fake website.