Azerbaijani president, first lady view restoration work at Karabakh hotel in Shusha (PHOTO) UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

On March 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then viewed the repairs to be carried out at the Karabakh Hotel. The hotel was built in the early 1980s. The building has fallen into disrepair due to neglect. As a result of the work to be done here, the hotel will be restored.

The president and the first lady were informed about the work done to restore historical and religious sites in Shusha.

"During the occupation, the hotel was almost destroyed and only one floor was used. It was in bad condition and has been quickly prepared as a show room. All rooms of the hotel will be in this style," said the president.

"During the occupation, the hotel practically did not operate. Only one or two floors did. This hotel was also built during the Soviet era at the expense of Azerbaijan and was named Karabakh. Then the contemptible enemy changed the name of the hotel to “Shushi palace”. There is no city called Shushi, it has never been and never will be the case," President Aliyev said.